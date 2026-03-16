Welcome to a new issue of “The Educationalist”! Today I want to write about something that I deeply value and see as two important conditions for learning: patience and perseverance. In a world where we seek quick answers and thrive on instant gratification, cultivating patience almost feels like a luxury. It is often seen as counterintuitive, nostalgic, or even useless. Why wait when everything is moving so fast? But, as I argue in my last post, sometimes it’s worth waiting and pausing precisely because everything is moving so fast. Because we need to process everything we have access too, in order to transform it into learning. And for this we need to train our patience. Learning is not linear, there are many ups and downs, and if we were to give up at the first obstacle we would never get anywhere. Yet, even though this sounds like common sense, perseverance is also something that needs work, it doesn’t come naturally to everyone. Here I’m reflecting on how we could help our students understand the value of patience and perseverance and actively put effort into these skills. I hope you can use some of these ideas in your practice and I am looking forward to your comments. Have a nice week!

Think back to a time when you learned something new- a sport, playing an instrument, a craft, a language… Did you learn it in one go? Or did it take time? Did it all go smoothly from the beginning until you mastered it? And if not, what made you stick to it despite the obstacles?

Now think of something you wanted to learn, but you gave up too soon. We all have many such examples, I am sure. These days we are exposed to so many things, tempted to try them, but we more often than not realise that we can’t put the necessary time and effort into them or that we lose interest quickly. I myself have tried so many different crafts in the past years, from jewellery making to pottery and cyanotype. I have a cupboard full of materials for each of them, and yet, sadly, I don’t find myself practicing these things very often. We could easily blame this on the lack of time, but, upon reflection, I realised it’s more than that. It has to do with intrinsic motivation and interest, the joy of the experience, but also with patience and perseverance (of which I can confess to very much still training the former). It’s about putting in the time, regularly, experimenting, sticking with it when the novelty wears off and when things don’t turn out as we expect or we don’t see immediate results.

Learning is not always fun, or pleasant, or easy. Genuine learning often stems from difficulty. But we tend to protect our students by eliminating these difficulties and creating a frictionless learning environment. We hardly realise what a great disservice we do them by keeping them in a bubble. A learning experience can be rich and effective even when it is not (necessarily) fun or easy.

Having access to information does not automatically translate into learning. Simply seeing or hearing something does not mean you register it consciously and, even less, that it becomes a source of learning. Exploring the depths of any subject takes time and patience. It’s all about the journey, the process.

Even though it might sound counterintuitive, especially in this day and age, intentional delays can be productive; they help us resist acting on instinct, and instead create a space for us to think before acting or reacting. It is in this reflective space- that may seem empty and silent, even boring- that imagination, creativity and learning can flourish. As Jason Farman eloquently puts it in his book “Delayed Response. The Art of Waiting from the Ancient to the Instant World”, “Waiting isn’t an in-between time. Waiting, as represented by silences, gaps, and distance, allows us the capacity to imagine that which does not yet exist.”

Reframing patience

But how do we put this perspective of learning across to students and teachers? How can we plead for slow, patient learning, for facing difficulties rather than changing course or taking shortcuts, in a world that seems to be moving faster and faster? How can we demand patience when we are always a click away from an answer?

And yet. Maybe we can reclaim patience by giving it a new meaning to suit our times. Maybe by intentionally training our patience we learn how to control the temporal dimension of our learning, which in turn can open the door of perception and creativity and give depth to learning. No immediate result does not mean failure. Following all the steps of a process is not a waste of time. Silence can be a fertile ground for reflection. Patience is imposing our own rhythm over the rhythm of the world, not by ignoring it but by taming it with discipline and purpose.

“The virtue of patience was originally associated with forbearance or sufferance. It was about conforming oneself to the need to wait for things. But now that, generally, one need not wait for things, patience becomes an active and positive cognitive state. Where patience once indicated a lack of control, now it is a form of control over the tempo of contemporary life that otherwise controls us.” (Jennifer L. Roberts)

Training patience

How can we put all these ideas into practice? There are many ways in which we can tweak our curricula and syllabi to help students develop patience as a skill and as a habit. These, however, often come in contradiction with the idea of cramming as much content as possible into a course. So we need to be mindful that course and curriculum (re)design needs to be accompanied by a shift in mindset.

Here are just some ideas to get you started:

Structure & rhythm

Support spaced learning : think about how you organise the topics in your course and how you design and structure the learning activities and assignments. Make sure they are well spread over time, giving students a chance to pause and then come back to a topic. The breaks between the learning sessions are very valuable, so try to get this message across as clearly as possible and, when possible, help students plan their learning effectively rather than cramming before the exam;

Focus more on providing formative feedback instead of linking a grade to each assignment; there will surely be resistance from students but it can also be a learning moment whereby they can internalise the idea that a course is a journey and along the way one can get different types of rewards, equally valuable; a grade is just one of them;

Create intentional time and space for practice and reflection in the classroom. Whether it is about applying a new concept or training a new skill, design the class time (and the syllabus) in such a way that students have dedicated time to experiment, practice and reflect on how it’s going. Communicate this explicitly to them. In time they will hopefully start making time for this themselves in their routines.

Learning activities

Design a learning activity as an experiment, with several steps students need to follow. There is no immediate result to each step, but students need to record their findings and reflect on them (they can use a diary or a portfolio, analogue or digital). This can go over several sessions/ weeks and can take place inside and outside the classroom. It is only after going through all the steps that “the answer” or a result is revealed (and this may still be “no result”). A long term project/ activity can help train patience and also understand its value. You can decide at which stage(s) you provide formative feedback;

Try delaying feedback- intentionally. This may sound like bad practice, but bear with me for a moment. Timely feedback is very important. But how many times have you- as a teacher or student- felt pressured to give immediate feedback to a presentation, for instance, and found that you could not come up with the most useful ideas on the spot? You only realised later on that you could have provided far richer feedback had you had the time. So why don’t we give ourselves this time? Let there be a moment of silence after the presentations, allow for non-verbal reactions (from teacher & peers), and take time to formulate feedback the following day, for instance, in a written form. This can also apply for peer feedback, students can then write their comments, thoughts and questions in an online forum, or discuss them in the next class.

How about perseverance?

Perseverance goes a step further from patience. It is all about continuing despite difficulty. Not giving up at the first obstacle. Learning, adapting, pushing through. For some it comes naturally, while others have to learn it. We often learn it by going through tough times.

In the past years the concepts of “resilience” and “grit” have become more present in the Higher Education discourse (and no only). While in some aspects they overlap with perseverance, there are some nuances that set them apart. While grit can be defined as passion + perseverance (pursuing your goals despite setbacks), resilience emphasises adaptability and flexibility that allow us to effectively cope with stress and challenges. There is perseverance in there too, but more as determination to adapt to shifting circumstances, rather than single-mindedly not giving up on your goal, as in the case of grit.

I find all these three concepts very useful and relevant for our students nowadays, so perhaps we could start by openly talking to them about their meaning and value for learning but also for personal and professional life. Obstacles can take many shapes, such as dissent (different opinions, sometimes completely opposing your own), dissonance (holding diverging ideas that can create internal friction), delay (things taking longer than expected) or failure (not reaching the desired outcome). By helping students to learn how to deal with these obstacles in a productive way, we support them in training their perseverance and resilience.

We could do that by letting go of the idea that learning needs to be smooth and by intentionally introducing points of friction in the learning experience. This could be: exposing students to different perspectives and opinions, asking them to play devil’s advocate, adding some unexpected obstacles in a project or experiment (by design; in some cases, though, these happen naturally, without our intervention). Don’t forget to explicitly talk to students about why you choose this approach and debrief with them afterwards, to make sure they internalise the value.

Another way to target both perseverance and resilience is by openly talking about failure and reframing it into a source of learning. This can be very powerful and can contribute to a mindset shift students will be grateful for long after thy leave university.

Bonus: The other two Ps

When thinking about patience and perseverance, two other Ps naturally come to mind: practice and presence. Every day when I walk to work I pass by the Conservatorium and I hear students practice various instruments, as well as their voice. Hearing this cacophony of sounds embodies for me the idea of practice, of discipline, of working towards something, while accepting you are not there yet (and it may still take some time). It’s humbling and inspiring.

As I myself very much still work on my patience, I find attention and mindfulness, as forms of presence, really useful and grounding. Being fully present in or surroundings, understanding the rhythm of nature (where everything takes time), paying attention to those around us- these can be small things that, once turned into habit, can make a huge difference. At least for me they do.

Resources

The Secret to Success? Mastering the Art of Patience, by Brad Stulberg

Jennifer L. Roberts on the importance of patience in practice (video)

The development of the student online learning patience scale (SOLPS), by Ali Eryilmaz & Ahmet Basal

Building Student Learning Perseverance (podcast)