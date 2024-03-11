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Phil Tietjen's avatar
Phil Tietjen
Mar 13, 2024

Great post! I also appreciated the many suggestions on how to carry it forward into actual practice. Although it’s not directly related to teaching when I’ve talked about this with students I’ll share the Museum of Failure as a real-world example https://museumoffailure.com/

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Alistair Jones's avatar
Alistair Jones
Mar 12, 2024

Excellent post. Shared with Faculty

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