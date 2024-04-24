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Barb
Apr 25, 2024

Thank you very much for another excellent article with a very valuable resource list. I shared the link with Clinical Education learners at a workshop today (via a Padlet) after we grappled with empathic and practical facilitation skills in our discussion groups. I really appreciate you sharing your scholarly work in this way. Always creating ripples of knowledge, creativity, & appreciation.

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Josh Brake
Apr 25, 2024

Another great post, thanks Alexandra. Thinking about how to build these ideas into the embedded systems class I’m teaching this fall. It’s already geared around a series of mini design projects, but I’d like to move even further away from the traditional lectures I’ve been using and do some more active learning during class time as well. Appreciate the resources you share here!

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