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Thom Markham, PhD's avatar
Thom Markham, PhD
5d

Another argument over the education of young people that adults will lose. The research means nothing to them. Youth will switch on, especially with AI now a mobile technology and the greatest aid to learning yet invented. Teach them to be careful—they’ll figure it out.

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Josh Brake's avatar
Josh Brake
5d

Great piece here, Alexandra. I really appreciated the way you tackled this, and especially the attention to thinking about the environments we create (e.g., device-free cafes or similar ideas.)

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