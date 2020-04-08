The newsletter

This is a newsletter about teaching & learning and professional development in Higher Education. Subscribe to get my latest articles, tips and insights into teaching and learning - online and offline!

The author

My name is Alexandra and I am passionate about creating new learning spaces in Higher Education. I am Assistant Professor of Innovation in Higher Education at Maastricht University. For the past decade I worked as a curriculum and learning designer at different European universities. I have a PhD in education and I am certified UX designer. In 2022 I spent 6 months as a Fulbright Schuman scholar at the Poorvu Center for Teaching and Learning, at Yale University.

You can also find me on BlueSky @anda19.bsky.social and Medium.

Find out more about my background on LinkedIn.