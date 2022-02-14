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Around the world: Faculty development stories
“Around the world”: Digital competencies and internationalisation, with Chahira Nouira
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“Around the world”: Digital competencies and internationalisation, with Chahira Nouira

Alexandra Mihai's avatar
Alexandra Mihai
Feb 14, 2022

This podcast is part of the “Around the world” series on faculty development. In this episode I am talking to Chahira Nouira, Instructional Designer at the University of Göttingen, Germany. We discuss about how the virtual environment and developing digital competencies can bring added value for international collaboration and the internationalisation of curricula. 

You can find more faculty development stories on https://educationalist.eu/.  Watch this space in the coming months for more inspiration on  professional development approaches in Higher Education from around the globe.

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