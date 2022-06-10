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Around the world: Faculty development stories
“Around the world": Faculty development stories- A research-based approach to faculty development, with Simon Beausaert
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“Around the world": Faculty development stories- A research-based approach to faculty development, with Simon Beausaert

Alexandra Mihai's avatar
Alexandra Mihai
Jun 10, 2022

This podcast is part of the “Around the world” series on faculty development. In this episode I am talking to Simon Beausaert, Associate Professor of Educational Sciences at the Department for Educational Research and Development, School of Business and Economics, Maastricht University in The Netherlands. We discuss about the faculty development approach he and his colleagues have developed at the Learning Academy, how they combine research, teaching and professional development and what are the main lessons they've learned during the pandemic.

You can find more faculty development stories on https://educationalist.eu/. Watch this space in the coming months for more inspiration on  professional development approaches in Higher Education from around the  globe.

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