“Around the world": Faculty development stories- Leading an integrated Center for Teaching and Learning, with Jenny Frederick

This podcast is part of the “Around the world” series on faculty development. In this episode I am talking to Jenny Frederick, the founding Executive Director of the Yale Poorvu Center for Teaching and Learning and Associate Provost for Academic Initiatives. We discuss about the benefits and challenges of having an integrated Center for Teaching and Learning and the role the pandemic played in the way the Center is positioned and perceived within the broader university context.

You can find more faculty development stories on https://educationalist.eu/. Watch this space in the coming months for more inspiration on professional development approaches in Higher Education from around the globe.