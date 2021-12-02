“Around the world”: Faculty development stories- Multimedia support for teaching and learning, with Marco Toffanin

This podcast is part of the “Around the world” series on faculty development. In this episode I am talking to Marco Toffanin, Head of the multimedia division at the digital learning and multimedia office of the University of Padova. We discuss about how he and his colleagues have supported faculty during the pandemic and what are the future plans for using multimedia in education at University of Padova.

You can find more faculty development stories on https://educationalist.eu/. Watch this space in the coming months for more inspiration on professional development approaches in Higher Education from around the globe.