“Around the world”: Faculty development stories- Jo Stroud

This podcast is part of the “Around the world” series on faculty development. In this episode I am talking to Jo Stroud, Head of Online Learning at University College London (UCL). She has co-ordinated the strategic, pedagogic, and developmental components of UCL's move to online teaching as part of its COVID-19 response. You can find her on twitter at @JoStroud.

You can find more faculty development stories on https://educationalist.eu/. Watch this space in the coming months for more inspiration on professional development approaches in Higher Education from around the globe.