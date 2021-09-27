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Around the world: Faculty development stories
“Around the world”: Faculty development stories- Jo Stroud
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“Around the world”: Faculty development stories- Jo Stroud

Alexandra Mihai's avatar
Alexandra Mihai
Sep 27, 2021

This podcast is part of the “Around the world” series on faculty development. In this episode I am talking to Jo Stroud, Head of Online Learning at University College London (UCL). She has co-ordinated the strategic, pedagogic, and developmental components of UCL's move to online teaching as part of its COVID-19 response. You can find her on twitter at @JoStroud.

You can find more faculty development stories on https://educationalist.eu/. Watch this space in the coming months for more inspiration on professional development approaches in Higher Education from around the globe.

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