“Around the world": Faculty development stories- Institutional support for the use of educational technology, with Jenae Cohn

This podcast is part of the “Around the world” series on faculty development. In this episode I am talking to Dr. Jenae Cohn, Director of Academic Technology at California State University, Sacramento. We talk about her approach to supporting faculty in their use of educational technology, the institutional setup around this process, as well as some important lessons from the pandemic (on its two-year anniversary).

You can find more faculty development stories on https://educationalist.eu/. Watch this space in the coming months for more inspiration on professional development approaches in Higher Education from around the globe.