“Around the world”: Faculty development stories- Online Learning Toolkit

This podcast is part of the “Around the world” series on faculty development. In this episode I am talking to Judith Dutill and Melissa Wehler, co-creators of the Online Learning Toolkit. The Online Learning Toolkit facilitates joyful, purposeful, strengths-based professional development for higher educators. The Online Learning Toolkit proudly facilitates the OLT Community of Practice, a global network of caring, passionate, creative, and curious educators who provide support, share resources, and explore new frontiers in teaching and learning, together. More information about the OLT is available at https://www.oltfaculty.com/.

You can find more faculty development stories on https://educationalist.eu/. Watch this space in the coming months for more inspiration on professional development approaches in Higher Education from around the globe.