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Around the world: Faculty development stories
“Around the world”: Faculty development stories- Faculty peer learning, with Adina Dudau
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“Around the world”: Faculty development stories- Faculty peer learning, with Adina Dudau

Alexandra Mihai's avatar
Alexandra Mihai
Dec 14, 2021

This podcast is part of the “Around the world” series on faculty development. In this episode I am talking to Dr. Adina Dudau, Senior Lecturer in management at University of Glasgow, Adam Smith Business School. We discuss about building and cultivating faculty learning communities and developing an evidence-based approach to enhancing teaching practice.  

You can find more faculty development stories on https://educationalist.eu/. Watch this space in the coming months for more inspiration on professional development approaches in Higher Education from around the globe.

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