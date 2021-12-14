“Around the world”: Faculty development stories- Faculty peer learning, with Adina Dudau

This podcast is part of the “Around the world” series on faculty development. In this episode I am talking to Dr. Adina Dudau, Senior Lecturer in management at University of Glasgow, Adam Smith Business School. We discuss about building and cultivating faculty learning communities and developing an evidence-based approach to enhancing teaching practice.

You can find more faculty development stories on https://educationalist.eu/. Watch this space in the coming months for more inspiration on professional development approaches in Higher Education from around the globe.