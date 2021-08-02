“Around the world”: Faculty development stories- Jessamyn Neuhaus

This podcast is part of the “Around the world” series on faculty development. In this episode I am talking to Jessamyn Neuhaus, professor of U.S. history and popular culture at SUNY Plattsburgh and the 2020-21 Interim Director of Plattsburgh’s Center for Teaching Excellence. She is a very active and inspiring educational developer; to find out more about her work you can visit her website https://geekypedagogy.com/ and find her on Twitter @GeekyPedagogy.

You can find more faculty development stories on https://educationalist.eu/. Watch this space in the coming months for more inspiration on professional development approaches in Higher Education from around the globe.