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Around the world: Faculty development stories
“Around the world”: Faculty development stories- Jessamyn Neuhaus
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“Around the world”: Faculty development stories- Jessamyn Neuhaus

Alexandra Mihai's avatar
Alexandra Mihai
Aug 02, 2021

This podcast is part of the “Around the world” series on faculty development. In this episode I am talking to Jessamyn Neuhaus, professor of U.S. history and popular culture at SUNY Plattsburgh and the 2020-21 Interim Director of Plattsburgh’s Center for Teaching Excellence. She is a very active and inspiring educational developer; to find out more about her work you can visit her website https://geekypedagogy.com/ and find her on Twitter @GeekyPedagogy.

You can find more faculty development stories on https://educationalist.eu/. Watch this space in the coming months for more inspiration on professional development approaches in Higher Education from around the globe.

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